Kemba Walker is not the player he used to be, and as a result, the New York Knicks are taking action. Walker has been taken out of the team's rotation, and with a diminished role, some are wondering if Kemba is good enough to be a star point guard in the league anymore. It's definitely not the situation he thought he would be in when he came to the Knicks, although life in the NBA certainly comes at you fast.

Recently, Walker got to speak on the situation, and as you can see, he is taking a cool-headed approach to the whole thing. He understands that basketball is a business and that at the end of the day, he needs to be a leader for the young guys on the floor.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I could be pissed, but at the end of the day there are some young guys here who look up to me. Maybe I can be a role model. I love being around my teammates and I'm going to cheer them on until I can't anymore," Walker said. "It was tough because I'm a competitor. But I've always been a team guy first. If he feels it's going to make the team better, so be it."

While this situation is not ideal for Walker, it is still good to see him take it all in stride. He can still be effective, it might just take a bit of time for him to get his groove back.