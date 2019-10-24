After the Kyrie Irving experiment in Boston, the Celtics were looking for a new point guard to lead the way. In the end, that point guard turned out to be Kemba Walker who just came off of playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Walker was the team's best player for quite some time and it was quite clear that he needed a change of scenery. Last night, Walker got to suit up for the Celtics for the first time and it was against their Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the end, the Sixers came out on top by a score of 107-93, with Walker only scoring 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists. It was a bad night overall for the Celtics and after the game, Walker got to speak to the media about what went down.

“Tough night for many of us. But me personally, I just wish I could have done a lot more to play better for these guys,” Walker said. “I thought I got my shots, the shots I normally take. I feel like I got to my spots, I just missed.”

While the team doesn't look extraordinary right now, they certainly have the potential to be a solid playoff team that could even win a round. It might not be pretty but all is not lost for the Celtics.

[Via]