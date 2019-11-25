Kemba Walker was one of the biggest free agents on the market this summer and as soon as the free agency period opened up, he signed with the Boston Celtics. Walker could have received the super-max contract from the Hornets but when they decided not to give it to him, he left to join one of the most historic teams in league history. So far, the Celtics have been dominant in the Eastern Conference and Walker has been a huge part of that.

On Friday night, Celtics fans were waiting with bated breath when Walker ran into his own teammate headfirst, resulting in a neck injury. Walker was stabilized and taken off on a stretcher which led to some concerned teammates and fans. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Walker's injury isn't as bad as it looked. He is being listed as day-to-day with a sprained neck.

Based on this latest update, it appears like Walker won't be playing against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the week. It seems like the Celtics are purposely keeping the timetable ambiguous, which leaves time for Walker to fully recover.

You never want to see a player go down like that so it's good to see the injury isn't as bad as what many originally feared.