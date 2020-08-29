mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KeKe Palmer Drops Off 12-Track "Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1" EP

Erika Marie
August 29, 2020 01:18
CoverCover

Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1
Keke Palmer

The multitalented entertainer has shared the first in what fans are hoping to be a series of albums.


After consistently delivering new music throughout 2020, KeKe Palmer finally shares her latest project. We previously reported on the rumors that KeKe's next album would be titled The Boss, but it looks as if things have changed. On Friday (August 28), the multihyphenated entertainer shared her Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1 EP, a project where KeKe speaks openly about sexuality, relationships, and being a woman about her business.

Recently, KeKe Palmer was faced with bad news after it was announced that her talk show, Strahan, Sara & Keke, was canceled. The businesswoman wasn't surprised and revealed it was expected considering the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way networks have gone about producing content. Still, KeKe has kept herself busy pushing out new music, so check out Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 1-800-KEKE
2. Dreamcatcher
3.  Marvelous ft. 24hrs
4. Let's Have a Keke
5. Snack
6. Sticky
7. Twerk N Flirt
8 Quarantine Blues
9. Thick
10. Comfort
11. The Den
12. New Nxgga

