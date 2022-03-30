mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kehlani & Justin Bieber Join Forces On "Up At Night"

Aron A.
March 30, 2022 12:57
494 Views
21
4
Via KehlaniVia Kehlani
Via Kehlani

Up At Night
Kehlani Feat. Justin Bieber

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Kehlani readies the release of her third studio album, "blue water road" with "up at night" ft. Justin Bieber.


Kehlani and Justin Bieber extend their track record together with the release of their new collaboration, "up at night." The California singer/songwriter taps the Canadian crooner for her new single from her forthcoming album, blue water road. The smooth and sultry single delves into the feeling of puppy love, and the foundation of a healthy relationship. Pop Wansel and Rogét Chahayed hold down the production, which breeds feelings of late 90s nostalgia with beatboxing loops and thumping basslines weaving through the production. Kehlani and Biebs's merge their chemistry on their new collab which sounds perfectly fitting for those late-night drives. 

"It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to," said Kehlani of her new track.

"up at night" follows the release of September's "altar" and serves as the second single off of blue water road, due out on April 29th.

Check out the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics
And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way
Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape
Now at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

Kehlani Justin Bieber
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kehlani & Justin Bieber Join Forces On "Up At Night"
21
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject