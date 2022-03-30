Kehlani & Justin Bieber Join Forces On "Up At Night"

Kehlani and Justin Bieber extend their track record together with the release of their new collaboration, "up at night." The California singer/songwriter taps the Canadian crooner for her new single from her forthcoming album, blue water road. The smooth and sultry single delves into the feeling of puppy love, and the foundation of a healthy relationship. Pop Wansel and Rogét Chahayed hold down the production, which breeds feelings of late 90s nostalgia with beatboxing loops and thumping basslines weaving through the production. Kehlani and Biebs's merge their chemistry on their new collab which sounds perfectly fitting for those late-night drives.

"It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to," said Kehlani of her new track.

"up at night" follows the release of September's "altar" and serves as the second single off of blue water road, due out on April 29th.

Check out the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way

Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape

Now at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

