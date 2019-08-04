Keanu Reeves is considered to be one of the most handsome men in Hollywood thanks to his tall and dark looks. Back in the 90s, Reeves was much more clean shaven and cut but now, he has been sporting a more rugged look. Keanu is now known for long black hair and a pretty think black beard underneath. This look is known as the John Wick style and has been a huge reason why we've seen a bit of a resurgence from Reeves over the past little while.

Right now, Reeves has been on the set of Bill & Ted Face The Music which is the long-awaited third installment in the "Bill & Ted" series. Photos of Reeves on the set have surfaced recently and now, he's sporting what can only be described as a weird hair style and sense of fashion.

In the image above, we see Reeves with a bit of a mohawk mullet. His black hair is shaved on both sides and extends down to his neck in a way that looks pretty uncomfortable. Meanwhile, he's wearing a shirt that is three sizes too small all while his jeans struggle to stay on. Not to mention, his beard is looking thicker than normal.

This is certainly a look that is being used specifically for the film but it's jarring to see it nonetheless.