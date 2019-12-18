Keanu Reeves has always been beloved, but these days have brought nothing short of adoration upon him. Between John Wick, Cyberpunk 2077, the soon to be returning Matrix franchise, and his imminent reprise in the Bill And Ted series, Keanu has become somewhat of a geek diety. And while many of his younger disciples might not be familiar with the aforementioned time-hoppers, rest assured that Bill and Ted will soon become familiar to a new generation of curious moviegoers.

Today marks the arrival of some new footage from Bill & Ted Face the Music, the first sequel in the series since 1991. Entertainment Weekly has the images, which find both Reeves and returning star Alex Winters reprising their roles, seemingly as hapless and endearing as the first time around. As for the plot, writer Chris Matheson breaks down some of the madness to EW: “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time. Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

The film also stars Kid Cudi, apparently playing himself. "He plays Kid Cudi,” explains director Dean Parisot, speaking with EW. “He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times because all time and space is coming unglued.” A fitting role for Mr. Rager, who can also be seen in action right here. Are you excited to see this one hit theatres?