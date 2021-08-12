Kawhi Leonard has blossomed into one of the best players in the entire NBA thanks to an incredible season in Toronto and two good years with the Clippers. While the Clippers have yet to have playoff success, there is no doubt that they are on the precipice of something great. Heading into next year, Leonard will miss a lot of time with an ACL injury, although there is still a chance he could come back and have himself a solid playoff campaign.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Leonard had declined his player option with the Clippers, however, it was expected that he would re-sign with the team regardless. After all, the whole point of joining the Clippers was so that he could be closer to his hometown.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Leonard has officially signed with the Clippers on a four-year extension that is worth $176.3 million. This means Leonard will now make over $44 million per year which is certainly a fair deal given what he does for the Clippers franchise. He immediately makes them title contenders and this money will certainly go a long way over the next four years.

There is also another player option in the fourth year, which means Leonard can decide to decline it and negotiate another contract. Either way, the Clippers have Leonard locked in for at least three more years, which is huge for the franchise.