It's been just over a week since the Toronto Raptors knocked off the Golden State Warriors to win their first ever NBA Championship. While the title was huge for the city of Toronto, it never would have happened without some incredible moments throughout the way. One of the most iconic moments of the Raptors playoff run was Kawhi Leonard's game-winning buzzer-beater at the end of Game 7 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. With the score tied 90-90, Leonard made his way around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and threw up a desperation shot which bounced four times and eventually went in.

Jared Jacobs, a stop-motion animator, took to Twitter with a Lego recreation of the iconic shot. As you would imagine, there was quite a lot of work that went into this whole scene as he had to painstakingly take a photo for each movement the players made. Setting up the entire court and all of the players couldn't have been easy either, which makes this even more impressive.

The video was reposted by the Raptors Twitter account and has 681,000 views on the platform. In the animation, Jacobs included the special moment Marc Gasol shared with Joel Embiid in the immediate aftermath of the shot. There was no clip of Embiid crying in the hallway though. Maybe that will come later.