Throughout the last year or so, Kawhi Leonard has undergone a rebrand of sorts that all stems from his status as the NBA's resident "Fun Guy." The moniker is mostly sarcastic as Leonard is known as a laid back player who doesn't really show much emotion even when the stakes are high. The Los Angeles Clippers star prefers to just go about his business and embrace the occasional meme when he feels like it.

Thanks to his willingness to be made fun of, Leonard has received some pretty great marketing opportunities and yet another one hit the internet today. This time, Leonard appeared in a hilarious commercial for the new film, Terminator: Dark Fate. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul George are also in the commercial and provide some pretty funny, yet cringy lines.

By the end of the commercial, it is implied that Leonard is, in fact, the Terminator which is a pretty ridiculous, yet amusing notion. Leonard showcased Terminator-like abilities last season as he continued to dominate for the Toronto Raptors. Leonard single-handedly dismantled the Raptors' opponents and they got a championship out of it.

Clippers fans will be hoping George and Leonard can recreate that magic this season, which starts tonight.