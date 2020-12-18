Kawhi Leonard's decision to join the Los Angeles Clippers was met with a lot of scrutiny at first, although Leonard was always adamant that the Clippers were where his heart lied. At the time of the signing, there were rumblings that Kawhi's uncle Dennis was up to something nefarious although there was no hard evidence to back this up. Now, a man by the name of Johnny Wilkes is suing the Clippers and Jerry West for $2.5 million as he alleges the team offered him that sum to bring Kawhi to L.A.

Wilkes says the team never paid up and that they actually bought a home for Kawhi's Uncle Dennis, while also giving him a travel budget. West has denied these allegations and according to Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly, Kawhi is now denying them too. As he explains in the clip below, his intentions for L.A. we always pure.

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with me coming here," Leonard said when asked about Wilkes. "I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”

Needless to say, the Clippers are adamant that they have done nothing wrong, although time will tell whether or not they will be proven innocent. With the NBA getting involved, this could very well get messy.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images