When Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers back in July of 2019, there were reports that his Uncle Dennis was quite involved in the contract negotiations. Stephen A. Smith reported that Leonard and his Uncle had some pretty obscene requests, involving the inclusion of a home and even a private jet. These reports had some people calling foul, as they felt there could have been some tampering at play.

Now, the NBA is launching an investigation into Leonard's signing as a lawsuit recently surfaced in which the Clippers and Jerry West are being alleged of some pretty damning violations. The lawsuit is coming from a man named Johnny Wilkes who claims he helped the Clippers sign, Leonard. In fact, Wilkes claims West promised him $2.5 million although he never paid up, hence the lawsuit.

West has denied any involvement in such a deal although Wilkes remains certain that the Clippers were up to something nefarious while recruiting the star player. Wilkes is even saying that West bought Uncle Dennis a home in Southern California and gave him a travel budget.

If the NBA concludes that the Clippers were up to something against the rules, they could be subjugated to some massive fines. Anti-tampering rules exist for a reason and if a high-profile player was recruited in such a way, then the league has a real problem on its hands.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

