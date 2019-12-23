The Spurs, and their fans, had no answers for Kawhi in his return to San Antonio.
Kawhi Leonard made his return to San Antonio over the weekend and he was greeted by a chorus of boos early and often, including during the pre-game player introductions and each time the ball touched his hands. Unfazed by the relentless jeers, Leonard led all scorers with 26 points to go along with 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, as the Clippers cruised to 134-109 victory.
After the game, Leonard spoke about the villain's welcome he received upon his return the AT&T Center.
“The boos is just love,” Kawhi Leonard said, as seen in the video shared by USA Today’s Mark Medina. “Just taking it as that, I’m here for a reason, to win a ball game. It only can make me better and make our team better with the crowd not being on our side.”
"Just the way I probably left and how it was portrayed, the narrative that was portrayed in the media," Leonard said (H/T ESPN). "But, I don't make no sense of it. I know it's a game and it's competitive. When we're not playing or if I'm walking on the street or I see someone from San Antonio, they thank me for everything I did and they respect the way I played when I was here. It's just a part of the game, I feel like."
The win marked Kawhi's first against San Antonio, and the Clippers' 22nd of the season, as the team move to 22-10 on the year. Next up for the Clips is a Christmas Day showdown against the Western Conference leading Lakers.