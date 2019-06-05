There has been a lot of talk about Kawhi Leonard and how he is a man of few words that some have described as either "boring" or "robotic." Regardless of how you feel about Leonard's personality, you have to admit that he's one of the best players in the NBA who demands respect every time he gets onto the court. Recently though, The Athletic delved deep into Kawhi's time with San Diego State and talked to some of his coaches and teammates who spoke about the type of trash talk he would engage in.

Most players in the league are boastful and would say anything to get you off guard. Leonard, on the other hand, goes for a much more simplistic approach. When trying to lock down players on defense, he would simply say "No, no, no." While on offense, instead of telling people how he'd dunk on them, he would say "Buckets. Layup," or "Bucket. Bucket."

When it came to rebounding, Leonard was even more ruthless as he would just yell "Board man. I'm a board man," or "Board man gets paid." Without context, these phrases are truly bizarre but when you realize they're being said by Kawhi, it starts to make sense.

Leonard, the Toronto Raptors, and his trash talking ways will take to the court in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 P.M. EST in Oakland.