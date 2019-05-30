Kawhi Leonard Honored With "King Of The North" Mural In Toronto

In just one full season with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard has cemented himself as one of the best players to ever grace the franchise. After being acquired in a trade last summer, Leonard has led the Raptors to their first ever NBA Finals appearance and it's obvious that the fan base is appreciative of his contributions to the franchise. This appreciation was on full display when a new mural was revealed in Toronto that dubs Leonard as the "King Of The North."

The mural was created by artist Javid JAH in collaboration with luvsomeone and takes up the entire side of a building. This glorious piece of art depicts Kawhi with his Raptors jersey on all while wearing a crown, looking regal as hell. It's a fitting tribute for a player who has already done more for the franchise than anyone before him. Torontonians have a lot of pride for their city and this art is just another example of that.

Kawhi is a free agent this summer and many reports and rumors suggest that he'll want to return home to Los Angeles. If the Raptors were to win a championship this year, Leonard's plans may change but for now, the North will have to remain cautiously optimistic.