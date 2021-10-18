KA$HDAMI Drops Off His Latest Single "Intermission"

The DMV's had many excellent exports over the years that have made an impact on the game but there's a new crop of artists emerging who've been gaining a serious buzz. KA$HDAMI is 16-years-old and proving just how much potential he has to takeover the game. He's already received glowing co-signs from artists like Pi'erre Bourne and Lil Tecca. However, it was the release of June's epiphany that put the game on notice.

Since then, KA$HDAMI has continued to unload new singles. Last month, he shared his record, "Public" and now, he's returned with his latest offering, "Intermission. Produced by Drew Religion and Nadddot, KA$HDAMI gruff melodies riddled with auto-tuned inflections and energetic delivery bring quick-witted quotables.

Check out the latest from KA$HDAMI below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as sippin' dish detergent, you now that ain't lean, boy

N***as wearin' shirts that sayin' savage to supreme, boy

N***as not 'bout it, the ones that's clouted just be counterfeit

Bitch, I spent your rent on these kicks and this new dÐµsigner fit

