mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KA$HDAMI Drops Off His Latest Single "Intermission"

Aron A.
October 18, 2021 13:45
145 Views
02
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Intermission
KA$HDAMI

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

KA$HDAMI puts the game on notice on "Intermission."


The DMV's had many excellent exports over the years that have made an impact on the game but there's a new crop of artists emerging who've been gaining a serious buzz. KA$HDAMI is 16-years-old and proving just how much potential he has to takeover the game. He's already received glowing co-signs from artists like Pi'erre Bourne and Lil Tecca. However, it was the release of June's epiphany that put the game on notice.

Since then, KA$HDAMI has continued to unload new singles. Last month, he shared his record, "Public" and now, he's returned with his latest offering, "Intermission. Produced by Drew Religion and Nadddot, KA$HDAMI gruff melodies riddled with auto-tuned inflections and energetic delivery bring quick-witted quotables.

Check out the latest from KA$HDAMI below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as sippin' dish detergent, you now that ain't lean, boy
N***as wearin' shirts that sayin' savage to supreme, boy
N***as not 'bout it, the ones that's clouted just be counterfeit
Bitch, I spent your rent on these kicks and this new dÐµsigner fit

KA$HDAMI
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
KA$HDAMI
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KA$HDAMI Drops Off His Latest Single "Intermission"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject