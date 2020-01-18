Karl-Anthony Towns is shutting down any rumors that he is looking for a trade to the Knicks or is unhappy in Minnesota.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Towns, who is currently on a $158 million max contract with the Timberwolves, has been linked to his childhood team, the Knicks, as well as the Warriors, but he made it clear to the reporters that he wants to stick around in Minnesota.

“I think you’ve been around me long enough to know I don’t go for all the ...,” Towns said, according to the Star Tribune. “I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There’s a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I’m here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a President and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I’m not worried about all that nonsense."

He continued, “Whatever we have to deal with in house, we’ll deal with in house, but this ain’t the circus like it used to be. This is something that’s going to be done as a family. If we have a problem or anything, we’ll deal with it internally. We won’t have any external forces here adding anything.”

Towns returned to the team on Friday after missing 15 games with a left-knee sprain. The Timberwolves' next game is Saturday against the Raptors.