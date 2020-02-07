Karl-Anthony Towns has consistently been one of the best players on the Minnesota Timberwolves over the past few years. Unfortunately for him and his team, they have been in a huge rut. The squad is currently on a 13-game losing streak and they appear to be freefalling to the bottom of the league standings. In order to correct this trend, the Timberwolves made a plethora of trades, including one that sent Andrew Wiggins to Golden State in exchange for D'Angelo Russell.

Earlier this morning, Towns took to Instagram where he penned a heartfelt message to some of the guys he won't be playing with anymore. He even posted some pictures of himself and these players which added to the sincerity behind his words.

"Want to take the time to thank my brothas that not only made me a better player but better person," Towns said. "To Wiggs and G, you held me down ever since I stepped through the doors of minny and can’t thank you enough for being there with me when I needed y’all the most. I got love and respect for you. All love to everyone and praying for success."

As of right now, the Timberwolves are stuck at a record of 15-35 and will be looking to get back in the win column Saturday night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.