Andrew Wiggins has had to deal with a lot of scrutiny over the last few years thanks to his lackluster play with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former number one overall pick hasn't lived up to expectations and Timberwolves fans have become fed up with him. Over the past week or so, there have been rumors that the T-Wolves could trade Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for D'Angelo Russell. Earlier today, that's exactly what happened.

Timberwolves fans are excited about the trade and have already taken to social media to rejoice. Meanwhile, Wiggins himself also took to social media where he posted a video of Drake on his Instagram story. In the clip, Drake is acting in a frantic, excited fashion. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to deduce that this is how Wiggins feels about being traded to Golden State.

For now, it looks like the Timberwolves have won this trade but with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson coming back, they didn't need D-Lo's services, nor his large contract. As for Wiggins, he will be able to learn from some veterans and perhaps even improve his game. Wiggins has been thrust into the spotlight with very limited support throughout his career and clearly needs a change of pace. Maybe a secondary role will help him develop and become a more confident NBA star.

What do you think of the Warriors/Timberwolves trade?