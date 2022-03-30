Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been steadily writing about hot button issues on his Substack over the last few months. Most of the time, Kareem is delivering his takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, and how athletes like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have ultimately failed when it comes to spreading misinformation, all while never truly encouraging people to get vaccinated.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Kareem would want to weigh in on what everyone is talking about right now, which is the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident from The Oscars. On his substack, Kareem was extremely critical of Smith and even said that the actor is making stereotypes worse.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports

“By hitting Rock, he announced that his wife was incapable of defending herself—against words,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “This patronizing, paternal attitude infantilizes women and reduces them to helpless damsels needing a Big Strong Man to defend their honor least they swoon from the vapors. [...] One of the main talking points from those supporting the systemic racism in America is characterizing Blacks as more prone to violence and less able to control their emotions. Smith just gave comfort to the enemy by providing them with the perfect optics they were dreaming of.” Kareem's remarks ended up going quite viral on Twitter, with many reacting to what he had to say. Needless to say, this is an issue that is polarizing a lot of people right now, and just when you thought we were done with the think pieces, here is Kareem with perhaps the hottest takes of the week. Let us know what you think of the NBA legend's remarks, in the comments down below.

[Via]