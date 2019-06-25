Ever since Kanye West made his transition to Adidas, fans have been begging for a Ye-endorsed basketball shoe. Kanye's Yeezy line has been characterized by his affinity for Adidas' incredibly comfortable Boost material which has been a highlight of the three stripes existence for the better part of the decade. Since last year, Kanye has been teasing the aforementioned basketball shoe we've all been waiting for with some saying the shoe is going to be called the "Quantum."

There has been very little information in regards to the shoe's release although we have gotten a ton of teaser photos with a varying degree of clarity. Thanks to @de.sneakerz on Instagram, we now have some dope on-foot pictures of the shoe which give us a clear view of what it will look like. The shoe seems to be made of suede, knit, and mesh materials with white, black, and silver being the main colors. The midsole appears to be infused with Boost which will make it nice and comfortable on-court.

Unfortunately, the posts below don't give any indication of when the sneaker might drop although with more photos coming to the surface, they should be on the way sooner than later.