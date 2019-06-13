A Yeezy Basketball sneaker has been teased for a long time now and as of right now, the shoe is being dubbed the "Quantum." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spotted numerous times wearing the shoe, although there is no information as to when this shoe is actually going to be released. There isn't even a price attached to the shoe which has some people wondering if it's ever going to come.

Even more pictures of the shoe have been released courtesy of @yeezymafia, and it appears as though there are many different materials at play here. For instance, there is beige suede on the toe while there seems to be an interesting zebra-like primeknit pattern on the side. The entire back heel of the shoe is black which extends to the tongue as well.

It is assumed that these have Boost in the midsole which would certainly make them comfortable out on the court. Once these officially drop, there will be a lot of NBA players who will be taking to the court in these which will absolutely help to boost the profile of this new shoe.

What do you think of the model? Would you cop these or are they a skip?