Kanye West has always been one of the most creative men in the world when it comes to music, and the same can be said for his output as a sneaker designer. Since his days with Nike. Kanye has been putting out offerings that have impressed his fanbase, as well as sneakerheads who were otherwise skeptical of what West was going to be able to accomplish.

In 2015, Kanye went to Adidas and his very first shoe was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750. Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now have a resurfaced look at one of his prototypes for the shoe, which was very clearly inspired by the Nike Air Yeezy 2, which was his last sneaker with the Beaverton brand.

As you can see in the post above, the 750 silhouette resembles the Air Yeezy 2, down to the foot strap. Of course, the 750 that eventually came out in 2015 looked much different as it has a suede upper as opposed to the mesh you see in this prototype. Regardless, it's clear that Ye was coming into his own as a sneaker designer at the time, and it's cool to see what he was up to five years ago, compared to where he is now.

Let us know what you thought of the 750, in the comments below.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada