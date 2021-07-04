Kanye West is one of the most famous people in the entire world although there are still scenarios in which he has to lie in order to get a table at a restaurant or maybe even a place in the club. When it comes to exclusive restaurants that are always fully reserved, Kanye and his team know how to work around the system and recently, that is exactly what they did.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone associated with Kanye called a Thai restaurant in San Francisco called Nari, looking to book a table for six. The team member claimed that the group was from Noma, a restaurant owned by Danish chef René Redzepi. According to Nari owner Pim Techamuanvivit, her staff was excited about the opportunity to potentially serve Redzepi, although, in the end, they were disappointed to have been duped by none other than Kanye.

Regardless, the restaurant was happy to serve Kanye and his team, who were quite gracious the entire night.

“They were very normal, not loud, not demanding—just perfectly polite people happy to eat the food," Techamuanvivit said. “Definitely not what you might think of as rockstar people.”

Needless to say, Kanye knows how to make a grand entrance, even when you least expect it.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

[Via]