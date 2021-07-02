For the past several days, Kim Kardashian has been enjoying a lavish trip to Rome with some of her closest friends, including model Kate Moss. From touring Vatican City to taking stunning flicks around the city, Kim Kardashian has definitely been enjoying her vacation, and now it appears that her four children and ex-husband Kanye West were enjoying a vacation of their own.

According to The Sun, new photographs show that Kanye West and his children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were all recently at an airport in Mexico waiting for their luggage. Apparently, the family spent some downtime in Puerto Escondido, Mexico sans Kim, and they reportedly stayed at an artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico.

The report also reveals that in addition to his family's luggage, Yeezy's team was seen carrying huge speakers upon arrival, hinting at the fact that Kanye may have also been working on some music while in Mexico.

Check out some of the pictures from Kanye West's family trip below.

[via]