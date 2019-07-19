Kanye West's Yeezy brand has reached brand new heights in 2019 thanks to numerous releases and gorgeous colorways of already established silhouettes. As the year rolls on, sneakerheads have been hoping for some new models from Kanye and one of those is the rumored Yeezy Basketball shoe. There have been a ton of on-foot images of the shoe recently which has some fans thinking a release is on the way. According to the new Instagram post from Yeezy insider, YeezyMafia, it appears as though the shoe will be here shortly, although there is no official release date.

As you can see from the post above, the sneaker has Boost inside of the midsole and has a bit of a mid-cut top which will provide ankle support while playing on the court. Suede and Primeknit materials are used on the upper and so far, beige, white, and black are the visible colors. There even appears to be some 3M material near the back heel which will surely appeal to those looking for a flashier ball shoe.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.