The auctioneers at GottaHaveRockandRoll regularly collect some of the most historic pieces of artist memorabilia, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure extremely rare pieces that deal with music history. In the past, they've come through with a handwritten poem from Tupac, the rapper's bandanas, and more.

The latest batch of merchandise available at the auction is probably one of the coolest collections yet.

As always, there are some new Tupac collectibles ready to be yours. One of the most in-demand pieces are some handwritten lyrics for "To Live and Die in L.A.," which are expected to fetch up to $100,000. The track was Pac's second single from his final album, which is considered to be one of his best. The lyrics sheet was a work-in-progress, with cross-outs and lyrics that were slightly altered.



Photo credit: GottaHaveRockandRoll

There is also a signed contract agreement between Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records being auctioned off. It's special as this was viewed by Interscope Records as "Tupac's Bail Agreement," which the label used to get the rapper out of jail. Eight days after the contract was signed, he was released. The signed contract is expected to go for up to $35,000.



Photo credit: GottaHaveRockandRoll

Also being sold are unreleased lyrics to a Drake song called "Talent and Timing," which were handwritten. There is also a hand-drawn and signed nude sketch that Kanye West completed in 1996, when he was still in high school. That's being auctioned off for around $20,000.



Photo credit: GottaHaveRockandRoll

Is there anything that grabs your interest among this batch? The auction begins on July 22. You can see all the other items available here.