The buzz surrounding Kanye West's most recent Sunday Service has been centered on his announcement that the Jesus Is King album would be expected to arrive on an updated date of October 25th.

Now, in a new clip obtained by TMZ, it seems that that wasn't the only revelation made inside of Goerge Washington University's Lisner Auditorium this weekend.

"I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon," West admitted. "We are here to spread the gospel [...] excuse me if I mispronounce anything," he added. "I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year."

While his relationship with the Christian faith is peppered throughout his catalog, this does mark the first time that Kanye West has professed any confirmation of his religion. The new revelation adds to the narrative surrounding Kanye's recent moves, reportedly moving away from secular music and even having his children baptized in Armenia.

"If somebody cusses in his presence, I've heard him say a couple of times, 'Hey, man, you can't cuss when you're with me. I'm a born-again Christian,'" Adam Tyson, Kanye's pastor, previously revealed. "Who’s gonna say that if they’re not meaning that they want Christ to be exalted in all that they do? [He told me], 'From now on, all I want to do is serve Christ. I want every song that I sang, to have part of my testimony, to include the gospel, and to include the element of worship to our great God. That’s what I want to do.'"