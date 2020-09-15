Kanye West has been very vocal about his unhappiness with his deals with Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. After declaring that he had no interest whatsoever in any ongoing relationship with either company, Kanye seems to have cut out the middleman and went straight to the top.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ye challenged the Vivendi family to meet with him about his grievances. Vivendi SA is the French media conglomerate that is the parent company of Universal Music Group.

It seems that his soliciting has paid off. This morning, he shared a new screenshot on Twitter of a text from an unknown advisor informing him that a Vivendi board member reached out because of his tweet.

He followed that up with another tweet telling fans that his conversation with the Vivendi executive "went great...this was a perfect first conversation." The tweet also included another screenshot of an advisor providing him with the names of top Sony executives and the name of UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge's higher up, Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

De Puyfontaine has been the head of Vivendi since 2014. "Speaking with Arnaud De Puyfontaine next," Kanye wrote coyly on Twitter. "I'll keep everyone updated."

This news comes just a day after he demanded to "see everyone's contracts at Universal and Sony" and called the music industry and the NBA "modern day slave ships." Kanye has never lacked ambition and no matter what he has planned in his chess game against Universal and Sony, it's bound to be huge.