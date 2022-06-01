Kanye West is a man with plenty of ideas in his head. The multi-hyphenate has dominated the music industry, the fashion industry, and pop culture at large throughout his career. However, he's always expressed a desire to take his ideas and apply them to other products. One of them seems to be a potential theme park under the name of his sixth studio album.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Attorney Josh Gerben discovered a heap of new trademark filings made by Kanye West under his imprint, Mascotte Holdings. Gerben found 17 trademark filings under the imprint, including trademarks for Yeezus Amusement Parks. It's unclear if there are plans in place to launch the theme park but it's just one of the many items that he filed to trademark. Additionally, Ye also intends to use the trademark for NFTs, toys, campaign buttons, clothing, cosmetics, and household items. Interestingly enough, Ye made it clear that he had no interest in jumping on the NFT bandwagon earlier this year.

Ye's plans to launch an amusement park shouldn't come as much of a surprise. This is the same guy that compared himself to Walt Disney in the past.

"What I want to do post-Grammys is I want to work on cities, I want to work on amusement parks, I want to change entertainment experiences,” Ye told GQ during a 2012 interview. “[It’s] something like if McQueen or Tarsem [Singh] was to meet the entertainment value of a Cirque du Soleil or a Walt Disney.”

