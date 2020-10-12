Despite the incredibly slim likelihood that he'll actually get elected, Kanye West is still pushing to get as many votes as possible in the upcoming election. The rapper-designer extraordinaire shared his incredibly serious campaign ad on Twitter where he stands in front of a blacked-out American flag, asking, "What is America?"



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"We, as a people, will revive our nation's commitment to faith. To what our constitution calls, 'free exercise of religion' including, of course, prayer," he says in the ad. "Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other," he continues as epic orchestral strings play. between heartwarming shots of a family get together and people swimming. Ultimately, this leads to Kanye West's main objective if he becomes president.

"We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society," he adds. "By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be," he concludes as footage of the sea plays. At the end of the video, Kanye West asks people to "write in Kanye West" on their ballots.

Of course, this wouldn't be an official ad if it didn't end with, "I am Kanye West and I approve this message." Are you voting Yeezy in 2020? Sound off in the comments.