Kanye West's first-ever performance basketball sneaker has been rumored to release for over a year now, and it appears as though the time has finally arrived.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the kicks are finally set to debut during the NBA All Star Weekend, taking place in Chicago from February 14th through February 16th. Furthermore, Yeezy Mafia notes that there will be two different styles, a basketball-specific version and a lifestyle iteration. Each pair will reportedly retail for $250.

The triangular-looking sneakers appear to feature a combination of mesh and knit material throughout the wavy, reflective upper with a suede toe cap and black detailing on the tongue and heel. The Yeezy Basketball Quantum is also grounded by the beloved, cloud-like Boost cushioning, just like almost all of 'Ye's Adidas sneaker collabs.

Check out some additional photos in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Adidas.