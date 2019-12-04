As we inch closer and closer to reaching a Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, it appears that the race has lost another candidate. Kamala Harris announced that she will be dropping out of the 2020 race earlier today. Harris was one of the more promising candidates in the race but unfortunately, it appears that casmpaign funds ran low.

"I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," she said. "But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight. And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people."

Kamala Harris has been vocal in her feelings towards Donald Trump throughout her campaign. After news broke that she'd be dropping out of the race, Donald Trump didn't take long to chime in on the situation. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign manager pointed out the difference between Kamala and Trump's campaign styles in a tweet. Trump quoted the tweet and sarcastically wrote, "Too bad. We will miss you Kamala."

Kamala wasted no time with her clap back, quoting Trump's tweet and writing, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial."