XXL has shared a freestyle from Atlanta rapper Kali for her inclusion on the outlet's 2022 Freshman list. In the segment, the 21-year-old raps a cappella while the camera spins around her in a continuous circle.

Rocking her signature "Kali" chain, she raps, "Double X-L my body, they want me to slide in this bitch/Don’t bring your hoe around me ’cause I might slide in your bitch/Shit, if she lucky, he want to fuck, too, so she better not trust me/500K and it’s stuffed in a duffy/It’s been five days and he sayin’ he love me/That n***a ain’t fuck, he barely hugged me."



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

From there, Kali adjusts flows to continue her braggadocious bars: "Running shit from Cali to the A/Real estate, I put bitches in they place/Why brag when it’s all in they face?/I need a scammer, B-O-A to Chase/Real shooter, when he spray, it ain’t mace/Bitch say I’m ugly, she must be laced, no Arrogant Tae/No bitch better, I’m arrogant, bae/That’s why he just shut up and do what I say."

Kali released her most recent EP, Toxic Chocolate, earlier this year. The project includes "Eat It Up" featuring BIA and "UonU" featuring Yung Bleu.

Other artists included on the XXL Freshman list include BabyTron, Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, KayCyy, Doechii, and Nardo Wick. Thus far, XXL has shared freestyles from SoFaygo, Nardo Wick, Doechii, Babyface Ray, and now, Kali.

Check out Kali's 2022 XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

