XXL has revealed a trailer for the upcoming freestyles from their 2022 Freshman class. The series will feature appearances from Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Kali, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr, Saucy Santana, and BabyTron.

In the trailer, KayCyy can be seen bringing out a group of background singers for his freestyle, while Cochise does a spoken word performance sitting on a throne. The preview was directed by Travis Satten and produced by Back 2 One Studios.





The preview has fans excited to hear what the crew of young artists will be able to produce.

"Oh I can't wait for nardo, babyface, babytron, and cochise," one fan commented on the video with fire emojis.

Another wrote: "I like the new background setting for these artists. Definitely a step up from all the previous freshmen."

The 2022 XXL Freshman issue is available now. In announcing the annual list, the publication wrote on social media, "The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is breaking the mould. They refuse to conform to the norm, and pride themselves on creating a fresh sound in hip-hop. Like the classes that came before them, these newly inducted rappers are aiming for superstardom."

Previous XXL Freshman classes have included Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, and many more.

Check out the trailer for the newest XXL Freshman freestyles below.