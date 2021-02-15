Kalan.FrFr Taps Mozzy For "No Love"

Los Angeles rapper slash melodist Kalan.FrFr has returned with his new single "No Love," enlisting Mozzy for the assist. As expected given the two artists involved, the track comes heavy on the west-coast vibes, kicking off with a dense synth bassline and some slick guitar riffs. Kalan wastes little time in showcasing his melodic chops, inviting his haters to look in the mirror before casting judgment. "You ain't a boss until your n***as eating," he raps. "It get scary when I'm broke I turn into a demon / It get scary in the field, I still hear mama screamin."

Mozzy slides through to close things out, his authoritative tone adding a new element to the laid back cut. "N***as speaking down onto Mozzy like we ain't like that," he raps, in his opening bars. "He ain't take a plea for that body, he finna fight that / left in Maserati and told em' that I'll be right back." While it's not exactly a character-defining single for either party, it's a welcome collaboration all the same, one that builds further chemistry between two of LA's rising names. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if Kalan.FrFr has been on your radar of late.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***as speaking down onto Mozzy like we ain't like that,

He ain't take a plea for that body, he finna fight that

Left in Maserati and told em' that I'll be right back