Kai Ca$h Returns With “CA$H: The Elegant Fella” EP

Shortly after releasing his new EP, CA$H: The Elegant Fella, Kai Cash has shared that he has even more “new music coming [at the] top of 2022,” adding that “this [is] only the beginning.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cash’s work, this new 6-track project is the perfect place to dive in. The rapper carries four of the titles by himself, with K Wales assisting on “Not Entertainment” and Domani and Niko Brim lending a hand on “No Letting Go.”





“Them boys gave me a run for my money on this one I ain’t gon lie,” Cash said while sharing the project’s fourth song with two incredible features. “But what’s the sport without some competition?” he added, laughing.

At the top of this year, Kai Cash delivered 711, featuring songs like “Hell of a Night,” “Blue,” “Canvas,” and “Black Doe,” also jabbing appearances from Only One Felipe, THESET, and CEO Trayle. In July, he shared the project’s deluxe edition, which added five new titles for listeners to soak up.

Who would you like to see the rapper collab with in the new year? Check out his project below and let us know in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Leave It

2. Not Entertainment (feat. K Wales)

3. Round The Way

4. No Letting Go (feat. Domani & Niko Brim)

5. 7 Seater

6. Time Coming