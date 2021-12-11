mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kai Ca$h Returns With “CA$H: The Elegant Fella” EP

Hayley Hynes
December 11, 2021 16:34
444 Views
01
0
CoverCover

CA$H: The Elegant Fella
Kai Ca$h

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

K Wales, Domani, and Niko Brim all make appearances on the 6-track release.


Shortly after releasing his new EP, CA$H: The Elegant Fella, Kai Cash has shared that he has even more “new music coming [at the] top of 2022,” adding that “this [is] only the beginning.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cash’s work, this new 6-track project is the perfect place to dive in. The rapper carries four of the titles by himself, with K Wales assisting on “Not Entertainment” and Domani and Niko Brim lending a hand on “No Letting Go.”


“Them boys gave me a run for my money on this one I ain’t gon lie,” Cash said while sharing the project’s fourth song with two incredible features. “But what’s the sport without some competition?” he added, laughing.

At the top of this year, Kai Cash delivered 711, featuring songs like “Hell of a Night,” “Blue,” “Canvas,” and “Black Doe,” also jabbing appearances from Only One Felipe, THESET, and CEO Trayle. In July, he shared the project’s deluxe edition, which added five new titles for listeners to soak up.

Who would you like to see the rapper collab with in the new year? Check out his project below and let us know in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Leave It

2. Not Entertainment (feat. K Wales)

3. Round The Way

4. No Letting Go (feat. Domani & Niko Brim)

5. 7 Seater

6. Time Coming

Kai Ca$h new music new ep CA$H: The Elegant Fella
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kai Ca$h Returns With “CA$H: The Elegant Fella” EP
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject