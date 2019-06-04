Foot Locker has today announced two special edition K-Swiss sneaker collaborations in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters film.

The K-Swiss Classic 2000 and Si-18 International serve as the canvas for the Ghostbusters collab, which spotlights two of the most famous villains from the film - Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Slimer is brought to life on the Classic 2000 in Ectoplasm Green translucent PVC, animated with his infamous pink tongue on the insole, ready to “eat your soles.”

The upper features a metal d-ring lace system and die-cut EVA sock liners finessed with the Ghostbusters logo. The outsole features a glow-in-the-dark translucent green rubber outsole to match the upper.

K-Swiss Classic 2000 Slimer/Foot Locker

The Stay Puft themed Si-18 International features a white, red and blue design, highlighted by a quilted puffed toe box and die-cut EVA sock liners with Stay Puft logos on the inside.

Additionally, there is a custom Stay Puft woven label on the tongue, embroidered “GB-84” for the year Ghostbusters released, and an exclusive K-Swiss x Ghostbusters lockup logo.

K-Swiss Si-18 International/Foot Locker

Both sneakers will be sold online at Footlocker.com starting June 13, but fans can also secure a pair early on June 8 via Foot Locker’s booth at Ghostbusters Fan Fest at the Sony Pictures Studio Lot.

Those in attendance at the Ghostbusters-themed convention will not only have the opportunity to buy the collection early, but also have their sneakers signed by an original cast member, as well as have access to collectibles and memorabilia. Additionally, the first two customers to purchase the shoes at the event will be treated to a custom package that includes an exclusive Ghostbusters 35th anniversary-themed Walkman, a Funko figure, and more.

K-Swiss Classic 2000 Slimer/Foot Locker

K-Swiss Classic 2000 Slimer/Foot Locker

K-Swiss Si-18 International/Foot Locker

K-Swiss Si-18 International/Foot Locker