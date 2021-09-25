Even when he was just a teenager, Kristopher Thomas Campbell had a ton of confidence in himself. The rapper, better known as K Camp, shared in a recent interview with HipHopDX that there was a point in his life when he was texting André 3000’s assistant on a daily basis.

“I seen André 3000 one time in my life at a movie premiere in Atlantic Station. I forgot what fucking movie it was, but it was one time, and that was the last time I ever seen André,” the 31-year-old recalled.

“I remember when I was still in my mama’s basement, bro. I think I was like 16/17, I had got André 3000’s assistant’s number. I don’t know how the fuck I got it, but I was texting her ass almost every day.”

The “Cut Her Off” rapper continued, “back then I’m recording bullshit. I’m like, ‘Aye André, get on this.’ I was trying everything in my power to get a feature from André, but she was like, ‘No, no.'”

K Camp has yet to succeed in getting 3000 on a track with him, but HipHopDX reports that the Wisconsin-born musician received some major praise from his idol back in 2014.

“To make it seem like it’s nothing, ‘It ain’t nothin’ to cut that bitch off.’ And I mean, I can’t speak for K Camp personally—but as a whole, you’re always gonna have that armor,” André said in an interview with The Fader, speaking on “Cut Her Off.”

“[It’s] a great song because it’s an emotion, and he’s being true about it in that moment, and it sounds great. K Camp really got down last year.”

Listen to Campbell’s story about 3 Stack’s assistant for yourself below.

