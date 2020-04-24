K Camp Drops Off His Brand New Album "Kiss 5"

Today has been a relatively stacked day for new music, with K Camp's brand new album Kiss 5 coming through to round out the lineup. Clocking in at a reasonable fifteen songs -- including a slew of bonus tracks -- the project features guest appearances from Wale, 6LACK, Ari Lennox, Tink, Jeremih, Yella Beezy, and more. For the most part, it remains K Camp's show, highlighting his versatility as both a rapper and a melodist.

Songs like the early highlight "Fall In Line" borrow from the country-rap aesthetic, while "Rude Boy" manages to sound as classy as an arrogant flex can be. The vibey standout "Black Men Don't Cheat" brings a star-studded roster of Ari Lennox, 6LACK, and Tink into the mix, while the more hip-hop leaning "Tatted Up" comes through with a wavy dose of momentum. For the most part, there's plenty to enjoy across Kiss 5 -- if your new to K Camp's melodic stylings, this is as good a place as any to begin. For those more familiar with his repertoire, how do you feel this one stacks up?