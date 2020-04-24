mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp Drops Off His Brand New Album "Kiss 5"

Mitch Findlay
April 24, 2020 11:40
455 Views
Kiss 5
K Camp

K Camp is back with "Kiss 5," his brand new album featuring Wale, 6LACK, Jeremih, and more.


Today has been a relatively stacked day for new music, with K Camp's brand new album Kiss 5 coming through to round out the lineup. Clocking in at a reasonable fifteen songs -- including a slew of bonus tracks -- the project features guest appearances from Wale, 6LACK, Ari Lennox, Tink, Jeremih, Yella Beezy, and more. For the most part, it remains K Camp's show, highlighting his versatility as both a rapper and a melodist.

Songs like the early highlight "Fall In Line" borrow from the country-rap aesthetic, while "Rude Boy" manages to sound as classy as an arrogant flex can be. The vibey standout "Black Men Don't Cheat" brings a star-studded roster of Ari Lennox, 6LACK, and Tink into the mix, while the more hip-hop leaning "Tatted Up" comes through with a wavy dose of momentum. For the most part, there's plenty to enjoy across Kiss 5 -- if your new to K Camp's melodic stylings, this is as good a place as any to begin. For those more familiar with his repertoire, how do you feel this one stacks up? 

K Camp Mixtapes
