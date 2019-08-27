mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justine Skye Speaks Her Truth On New Project "Bare With Me"

Aron A.
August 27, 2019 14:42
142 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Bare With Me
Justine Skye

Justine Skye returns with her latest EP.


Justine Skye's had a year filled with ups-and-downs in the public eye but she's taking that energy and applying it to music. Earlier today, she came through with a brand new EP titled, Bare With Me. The new EP consists of six tracks in total with no features. However, the new project does have some pretty versatile amount of collaborators. The opening track consists of production from Hit Boy and songwriting credits from James Fauntleroy. She also enlists P2J, Dre Skull, and The Rascals for production. 

“I feel like 2019 is the setup year,” she told High Snobiety about Bare With Me. “After this project, a lot of questions that people had about me will be answered. People will be able to really see the direction that I’m trying to go in.”

Justine Skye Hit-Boy James Fauntleroy The Rascals p2j
