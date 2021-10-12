Over the last year, Justine Skye and Giveon have largely kept their relationship away from the eyes of social media. On Tuesday, however, the former took to Twitter to air out some feelings, which has led some to speculate that she and the “Like I Want You” singer may have split.

“A man wouldn’t know how to treat you right if you gave them a manual,” the 26-year-old posted early on Tuesday morning.

“I know I shouldn’t but I really can’t help but blame myself for not saving enough love for me in the end. Whatever idc anymore I’m done.”

It wasn’t long before the singer took the post down, but The Shade Room managed to grab screenshots of the mysterious tweet, along with some others, before they disappeared for good.

“People who I thought loved me the most I let break me the most. And those who actually do love me I pushed away,” she vented.

Back in 2019, Skye made headlines when she accused her ex, Sheck Wes of head-butting her and spitting in her face. From the sounds of her new posts, she’s failed to find her prince charming once again.

She may have deleted some of her more vulnerable tweets, but the “Collide” singer let some of her thoughts stay up on her page.

“Cheaters gonna cheat, liars gonna lie, users gonna use,” one of the messages reads.

In another, she told her 563,000 followers that she “doesn’t give a f*ck right now,” and that she “should’ve stopped a long time ago.”

Skye didn’t name-drop Giveon at all, and the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer has yet to comment on the situation.

See more of the mysterious tweets below.

[Via]