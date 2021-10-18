Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos called out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter, Saturday night, regarding the latter's criticism of AEW. Reigns said that AEW doesn't stack up with WWE.

“I don’t see the real competition [with AEW] because I think their fan base legitimately is a hardcore fan base,” Reigns explained in a recent interview with Complex. “So there’s like a ceiling and a built-in ground to that viewership. [The WWE is] trying to connect with everyone. We’re trying to connect with the mainstream.”

“Hey @WWERomanReigns I heard your interview. Please send the address of this club you will throw me and my little brothers out of #AEW,” he wrote.



Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Reigns also said that he doesn't think anyone on the AEW roster could handle him:

I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?

