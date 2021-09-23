Last night, All Elite Wrestling made its New York City debut, hosting the official Grand Slam event in Queens.

Featuring names like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega (who was selected as Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2021 wrestler of the year), it's no wonder the event drew out some of hip-hop's wrestling superfans.

According to Onsmash, both Lil Uzi Vert and Westside Gunn (arguably the game's biggest pro wrestling connoisseur) were in attendance. Footage shows Lil Uzi and his security team navigating the stands, while Gunn appeared to be seated relatively close to the ring. He made sure to share a picture on his Twitter page, going so far as to call the match between Danielson and Omega "one of the best matches [he's] ever seen."

It was clearly a busy night for Gunn, who also found the time to hold it down with an onstage appearance during his brother Conway The Machine's Love Will Get You Killed tour. Based on the fact that two hip-hop heavyweights came through to check out the AEW Grand Slam, it's feeling like All Elite Wrestling is continuing to pick up steam. It will be interesting to see how it evolves within the next couple of years, especially with more celebrities holding it down at the major events.

Check out both Westside Gunn and Lil Uzi Vert's appearances at the AEW Grand Slam below. Wrestling fans, how do you feel about All Elite's rise?