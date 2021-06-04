Last night was a disappointing one for Knicks fans everywhere as the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Despite an improbable run in the regular season, the team couldn't keep up their play in the postseason, and eventually, Trae Young ran all over them. Regardless, this is a season to build on for the Knicks, and moving forward, the fans have a lot to look forward to.

These were sentiments that were echoed by the team's star Julius Randle, who told reporters after Game 5 that he is excited about what this Knicks team is going to do next. Randle was a key reason behind the team's success, and there is reason to believe he will be even better next year.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“We’re bringing a brand of basketball back that the city can be proud of,” Randle said. “We have something to build on for the future. It’s tough for me to process that right now the way things ended, but we’ll be back."

The Knicks have had to suffer for numerous years but now, they have a real opportunity to be a mainstay in the Eastern Conference playoffs. If they continue to trend higher, they may very well attract some big-name free agents, which would only help bolster the team's fortunes, further.

Wendell Cruz-Pool/Getty Images

[Via]