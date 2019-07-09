Though drug use has become a fixture for many young rappers, there comes a time when the bleak realities of the lifestyle kick in. Multi-talented rapper and freestyle champ Juice WRLD appears to have reached the breaking point, and has since come to decision to quit using codeine altogether. The young artist took to Twitter to share a message with his fans, writing "Ima leave that shit alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it. I got work to do, a lot."

His girlfriend Ally implored him to follow through, which prompted him to open up and apologize for some of his past behavior. "Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you," he writes, before doubling down on his decision to quit. "Fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome."

Best of luck to Juice WRLD, who showed a great deal of maturity in admitting his faults and looking to make a positive change. Perhaps his words will serve as a point of inspiration for anyone fighting their own addiction, a battle that is often arduous in nature. Show some love to Juice WRLD for this one, and be sure to keep an eye out for the young worker's next endeavor. It's bound to be a good one.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images