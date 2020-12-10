JPEGMAFIA Spits Bars On Cinematic "Super Tuesday!"

JPEGMAFIA has officially come through to build on his recent project, the succinctly titled EP! on which several intriguing new sounds and songs can be found. One such track is titled "Super Tuesday," the closing chapter of JPEG's latest effort and further confirmation that he remains one of the game's most original emcees putting in work. Over a self-produced and cinematic string-based instrumental, JPEG takes things back to basics as he kicks some slick bars.

"Pop filter, bump stockin, one-shot turn Steve Bannon into Steve Hawking," he raps, his cadence unfazed by even the theoretical threat of criticism. "R. Kelly, gigolo, I'm dough pilin' / But I don't fuck with little kids, bitch, I ain't Woody Allen." Names are called out without fear of repercussion, and JPEG takes a moment to shake his head and let out an extensive sigh. "How you let a ni*ga run you out your own city? How you never catch a win, but you catchin' feelings?"

Check out JPEG's bar-heavy "Super Tuesday" now, and should you be seeking further music from JPEG, be sure to check out EP! right now.

