mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JPEGMAFIA Spits Bars On Cinematic "Super Tuesday!"

Mitch Findlay
December 10, 2020 12:20
149 Views
11
0
2020 EQT Recordings 2020 EQT Recordings
2020 EQT Recordings

Super Tuesday!
Jpegmafia

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JPEGMAFIA calls out names and spits bars on "Super Tuesday," the string-driven closing track to his "EP!" project


JPEGMAFIA has officially come through to build on his recent project, the succinctly titled EP! on which several intriguing new sounds and songs can be found. One such track is titled "Super Tuesday," the closing chapter of JPEG's latest effort and further confirmation that he remains one of the game's most original emcees putting in work. Over a self-produced and cinematic string-based instrumental, JPEG takes things back to basics as he kicks some slick bars.

"Pop filter, bump stockin, one-shot turn Steve Bannon into Steve Hawking," he raps, his cadence unfazed by even the theoretical threat of criticism. "R. Kelly, gigolo, I'm dough pilin' / But I don't fuck with little kids, bitch, I ain't Woody Allen." Names are called out without fear of repercussion, and JPEG takes a moment to shake his head and let out an extensive sigh. "How you let a ni*ga run you out your own city? How you never catch a win, but you catchin' feelings?" 

Check out JPEG's bar-heavy "Super Tuesday" now, and should you be seeking further music from JPEG, be sure to check out EP! right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Pop filter, bump stockin'
One-shot turn Steve Bannon into Steve Hawking
R. Kelly, jiggalo, I'm dough pilin'
But I don't fuck with little kids, bitch, I ain't Woody Allen
How you let a ni**a run you out your own city? 
How you never catch a win, but you catchin' feelings?

Jpegmafia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  149
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jpegmafia ep
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JPEGMAFIA Spits Bars On Cinematic "Super Tuesday!"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject