Joyner Lucas Is A Man Of The People In "Broke And Stupid"

"ADHD" is likely to be upon us soon.

Joyner Lucas music videos have become one of the lyricist's biggest draws. More often than not, he uses his platform to add a little bit of positivity to the game, which has, in turn, earned him a wholesome reputation. Don't get it twisted, however - he'll still go toe-to-toe on wax with all the fury of a worthy competitor. Last night, the ADHD rapper dropped off another of the project's upcoming singles, the old-school vibes of "Broke And Stupid." Now, Lucas has enhanced the experience will a video release, once again taking the time to raise awareness to the downtrodden among us.

In the clip itself, Lucas solidifies himself as a man of the people, helping those of lesser fortune to get fresh. Emotion runs high as Joyner unites fans of all walks of life - even an exuberant police officer surrenders to the vibe. It's truly something to see, and a testament to Joyner's rising status as a hip-hop unifier. Expect big things from the mogul-in-the-making, who has already thrown his full weight behind the Tully app. What do you think of this one?