Free agency has proven to be a tough time for the New Orleans Pelicans as they haven't been able to get a lot done. At first, the team wanted to go out and get Kyle Lowry, although that ultimately fell through as the Miami Heat got to Lowry first. From there, they tried to re-sign Lonzo Ball but that didn't happen either as it was the Chicago Bulls who swooped in and signed him.

The Pelicans couldn't afford to lose any more players, as their supporting cast for Zion Williamson would be compromised. Thankfully for the franchise, they are now about to lock down the services of one of their young star players, for at least three more seasons.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

That player in question is Josh Hart, who came over to New Orleans in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hart is gearing up to sign a three-year deal with the team that is worth $38 million. This is huge for the Pelicans as they can now maintain some stability over the next few seasons.

It has been difficult for the Pelicans to retain players, although it's clear that Hart has bought into the Pelicans system. This could prove to be a difficult season for New Orleans, but with Hart, they will at least have a familiar presence in the locker room.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the world of basketball.