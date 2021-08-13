Lonzo Ball is officially a member of the Chicago Bulls, and fans of the team couldn't be any happier. In its current form, the Bulls roster is pretty stacked thanks to Zach LaVine, Ball, and DeMar DeRozan. While the Bulls might not be the best team in the Eastern Conference, they are definitely a team that should make the playoffs, if everyone is firing on all cylinders.

The Bulls have been bad for quite some time, although these latest additions indicate just how ready this Bulls franchise is to start winning again. Their fans have been begging for a change, and after years of underperforming, that change is finally here.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Today, DeRozan and Ball got to participate in their introductory press conferences with the team. Lonzo was asked plenty of questions by reporters, and at one point, Ball got to explain exactly why he chose the Chicago Bulls over other franchises. As you will come to find out, this is a team that Lonzo felt good about from the start.

“(The Bulls) were the team that stood out that really wanted me for me. I wanted to go somewhere I’m appreciated and can play my game. Chicago is the perfect place for that," Lonzo explained. He also gave props to some of the players on the Bulls and how the roster is looking very solid.

Lonzo and the Bulls have the potential to be great this year, and if they're able to get it done, then it's safe to say that Ball will be beloved in the city for years to come.